The Ukrainian Armed Forces’ Unmanned Systems Unit reported that on the night of July 19, it struck 13 power substations in the temporarily occupied Crimea and other seized territories, as well as four vessels of the Russian "shadow fleet" in the Black Sea. According to the military, a total of 59 targets deep behind enemy lines were struck that night.

This was reported by USF Commander Robert Brovdi (Madiar), according to Censor.NET.

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The total tally for July 1–19 from Operations "MoLoChka" and "Crimean Circuit Breaker Off" stands at 176 vessels of the shadow fleet and 96 power units.

"During the night of July 19, within the enemy's operational depth, the USF 'Birds' effectively engaged 59 enemy targets. The fleet is dwindling and going into hiding—during a single night on duty in the Black Sea, the USF 'Birds' sank two tankers, a dry cargo ship, and a floating crane!" the statement reads.

Operation "MoLoChka" will continue indefinitely. Units from the 414th, 412th, 20th, and 427th brigades of the USF were involved.

Read more: Ukrainian drones turned Wildberries logistics centre near Moscow into blaze: USF has designated Russian logistics facilities as legitimate targets. VIDEOS

Attacks on Crimea

As part of the "Crimean Circuit Breaker Off" initiative, the night proved to be more productive—13 power distribution centers/substations were visited (8 in Crimea, 5 in the southern and eastern temporarily occupied territories).

There were flashes in Kerch, Stary Krym, Yalta, Sudak, Berdyansk, Yedi-Kuyu, Ponizivka, Shchebetivka, Zelenyi Yar, Shirokyi, and other settlements.

Watch more: Unmanned Systems Forces struck 83 energy facilities in Russian Federation and temporarily occupied territories as part of Operation ’Crimean Circuit Breaker’. VIDEO

Ilyich's light bulb is flickering and about to burn out:

"Solyana" 110 kV Substation, Kerch, Autonomous Republic of Crimea, 1st Control Center of the USF

"Azovska" 220 kV Substation, Staryi Krym, Autonomous Republic of Crimea, 1st Control Center of the USF

110 kV "Zorya" Substation, Ponizivka, Autonomous Republic of Crimea, 412th USF Brigade "Nemesis"

"Darsan" 110 kV Substation, Yalta, Autonomous Republic of Crimea, 427th USF Brigade "Rarog"

"Kapsel" 110 kV Substation, Sudak, Autonomous Republic of Crimea, 9th Battery "Kairos," 414th Brigade of the Special Forces "Ptaki Madyara"

110 kV "Koktebel" Substation, Shchebetovka, Autonomous Republic of Crimea, 9th "Kairos" Battalion, 414th USF Brigade "Madyar's Birds"

"Lenino" 110 kV Substation, Yedi-Kuyu, Autonomous Republic of Crimea, 1st Control Center of the USF

220 kV "Nansosna-3" Substation, Zelenyi Yar, Autonomous Republic of Crimea, 1st Control Center of the USF

150 kV "Berdyansk" Substation, Berdyansk, Autonomous Republic of Crimea, 1st Control Center of the USF

Power substation, Shiroke, Kherson Oblast, 20th USF Brigade "K-2"

Power substation, Bila Hora settlement, Luhansk region, 20th USF Brigade "K-2"

Power substation, Zemlyanki settlement, Donetsk region, 4th Battalion, 414th SBS Brigade "Ptaki Madyara"

Power substation, Bezginove, Luhansk region, 20th USF Brigade "K-2"

"We will stand firm. Moscow will fall. We will feed and rebuild Crimea," Madyar said.