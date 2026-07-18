Unmanned Systems Forces struck 83 energy facilities in Russian Federation and temporarily occupied territories as part of Operation ’Crimean Circuit Breaker’. VIDEO

Ukraine’s Unmanned Systems Forces are continuing to carry out the open-ended operation ‘Crimean Circuit Breaker’, systematically targeting the energy infrastructure that supplies the Russian occupation forces.

According to Censor.NET, between 1 and 18 July, Unmanned Systems Forces operators struck 83 power distribution centres in the temporarily occupied Crimea and other occupied territories of Ukraine.

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It is also noted that in the last 72 hours alone, a further 12 energy facilities have come under attack.

Among the targets hit:

110 kV "Koktebel" substation, Shchebetovka settlement, Autonomous Republic of Crimea, 1st Operational Centre of the State Security Service;

110 kV ‘Kerchenska’ substation, Kerch, Autonomous Republic of Crimea, 1st Operational Centre of the State Security Service;

"Kuban-Crimea" electricity transfer point, Hlazivka settlement, Autonomous Republic of Crimea, 413th USF "Reid" substation;

220 kV ‘Azovska’ substation, Mariupol, Donetsk region, ‘Phoenix’ USF;

220 kV "Komysh-Burun" substation, Kerch, Autonomous Republic of Crimea, 1st Operational Centre of the Special Forces;

220 kV ‘Chornomorska’ substation, Vulkanivka, Autonomous Republic of Crimea, 9th Battalion ‘Kairos’, 414th USF Brigade ‘Birds of Magyar’;

Substation, Kadiivka, Luhansk region, 20th USF Brigade "K-2";

Power substation, Solidarne, Luhansk region, 20th USF Brigade "K-2";

Power substation, Hrechishkino, Luhansk region, 20th USF Brigade "K-2";

Power substation, Yasynivka settlement, Donetsk region, 2nd Battalion "Wormbusters" of the 414th USF Brigade "Birds of Magyar";

Power substation, Komysarivka settlement, Luhansk region, 20th USF Brigade "K-2";

Power substation, Havrylivka Druha, Kherson region, 20th USF Brigade "K-2".

Video footage and the results of the combat operations were released by USF Commander Robert Brovdi (Madyar).

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