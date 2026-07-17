Magyar responds to reports of "reprisals" against military personnel taking part in rallies

Unmanned Systems Forces Commander Robert Brovdi said the USF does not tolerate any reprisals against military personnel and promised to investigate reports of possible pressure on service members who support rallies against Mykhailo Fedorov’s resignation.

He announced this on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.

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"Under Magyar, the USF tolerates no reprisals against military personnel, just as it tolerates no other offences. So I will not comment on absurdities. I have neither the time nor the inclination — I am up to my neck in ‘combat work’.

"If anyone knows otherwise, you are welcome to get in touch: [email protected]. This is a direct communication channel that was previously made public and actually works.

"I guarantee a response on any sensitive matters involving violations, abuse, violence, corruption and so on. But please do not misuse it or spam it with information unrelated to the types of violations outlined above," he emphasised.

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He also promised to determine exactly who from the grouping’s medical service had made enquiries about a former USF serviceman who attended a rally, and on whose instructions.

"According to preliminary information, the story was blown out of proportion without due thought, rather than because any pressure had actually occurred. The media, following the prevailing trend, exaggerated what they had heard. Our troops are not the kind who would tolerate pressure and remain silent. Although we have all sorts," he explained.

"As for the claim circulating today that the USF Command supposedly ‘does not know what is happening at the positions’: the entire combat core of the Unmanned Systems Forces Command — namely, the commander of the USF Grouping, the USF chief of staff and four deputy commanders from the ‘combat team’ — are stationed in the combat zone indefinitely, carrying out missions with brigades and corps.

"I emphasise that all commanders are in their areas of operation. I am referring to the command core, which consists exclusively of combat commanders, each of whom has borne his own cross of war and gained extensive experience by walking the positions on his own two feet: former commander of the 414th Brigade Magyar, former commander of the 28th Brigade Khalabuda, former commander of the 427th Brigade Khasan, current commander of the 414th Brigade Klima, former Phoenix commander Zemliak, former commander of the 2nd Battalion of the 414th Brigade Advokat, and other Cossacks. This is the current USF Command, and it is no secret.

"Do not stir things up simply for the sake of stirring things up," he concluded.

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As a reminder, volunteer and military medic Alina Mykhailova previously alleged that pressure was being exerted on military personnel who supported peaceful protests. According to her, participation in such events could result in reprimands, removal from posts and "preventive talks" with commanders.

New Cabinet of Ministers and Fedorov’s resignation

On July 14, the Verkhovna Rada supported a resolution on the resignation of Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko. The entire Cabinet of Ministers automatically resigned with her.

On July 15, Mykhailo Fedorov said that he was stepping down as head of the Defence Ministry.

Before that, several media outlets and MPs reported that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy wanted to replace him with Ihor Klymenko, the incumbent interior minister.

Rallies in support of Mykhailo Fedorov were held in Dnipro, Rivne, Zaporizhzhia, Lutsk, Cherkasy and other cities. Participants are protesting against his resignation.

On July 16, the Verkhovna Rada voted to appoint the new Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine. Serhii Koretskyi was appointed Prime Minister.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that he would nominate Yevhenii Khmara for the post of Ukraine’s defence minister. Before doing so, he tasked Khmara with serving as acting head of the Defence Ministry.

Read more: Fedorov’s resignation has become one of Zelensky’s biggest challenges during war, - FT