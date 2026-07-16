Rada appoints Koretskyi’s new government lineup. VIDEO

The Verkhovna Rada has approved the new composition of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

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Details

The decision was supported by 264 MPs.





The newly appointed members of the government also took the oath of office.

The Rada will appoint the defence minister and foreign minister in a separate vote.

Parliament has appointed:

Denys Anatoliiovych Shmyhal as First Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine and Minister of Energy of Ukraine;

Tetiana Vasylivna Berezhna as Deputy Prime Minister for Humanitarian Policy of Ukraine and Minister of Culture of Ukraine;

Vsevolod Valeriiovych Chentsov as Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration of Ukraine;

Vitalii Yuriiovych Bezghin as Minister for Communities, Territories and Internally Displaced Persons of Ukraine;

Matvii Viktorovych Bidnyi as Minister of Youth and Sports of Ukraine;

Andrii Petrovych Butenko as Minister of Education and Science of Ukraine;

Ivan Mykhailovych Vyhivskyi as Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine;

Taras Mykolaiovych Vysotskyi as Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine;

Mykola Volodymyrovych Kalashnyk as Minister for Reconstruction, Infrastructure and Transport of Ukraine;

Vitalii Oleksandrovych Kim as Minister for Veterans Affairs of Ukraine;

Oleksandr Serhiiovych Kravchenko as Minister of Economy and Environment of Ukraine;

Viktor Kyrylovych Liashko as Minister of Health of Ukraine;

Serhii Mykhailovych Marchenko as Minister of Finance of Ukraine;

Denys Viacheslavovych Maslov as Minister of Justice of Ukraine;

Denys Valeriiovych Uliutin as Minister of Social Policy, Family and Unity of Ukraine;

Oksana Vitaliivna Ferchuk as Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine.

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Background

On 14 July, the Verkhovna Rada approved a resolution on the resignation of Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko. The entire Cabinet of Ministers automatically resigned with her.

On 15 July, Mykhailo Fedorov announced that he was stepping down as head of the Ministry of Defence.

Before that, several media outlets and MPs reported that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy wanted to replace him with Ihor Klymenko, the incumbent interior minister.

On 16 July, the Verkhovna Rada appointed Serhii Koretskyi as Ukraine’s new prime minister.

Read more: There are no votes in favor of appointing Klymenko as defense minister. "Servants of People" faction will meet at 4:00 p.m., - Zhelezniak (updated)