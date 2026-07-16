There are no votes in favor of appointing Klymenko as defense minister. "Servants of People" faction will meet at 4:00 p.m., - Zhelezniak (updated)

At this time, there are not enough votes in the Verkhovna Rada to appoint Ihor Klymenko as Ukraine’s defense minister.

Yaroslav Zhelezniak, a member of parliament from the "Voice" party, wrote about this on his Telegram channel, according to Censor.NET.

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"There are no votes for Klymenko. So no one will be voting for him today," he said.

Read more: European Commissioner for Defence and EU Ambassador thanked Fedorov for his cooperation following his resignation. PHOTO

He also clarified that after the vote on the appointment of ministers (except for the ministers nominated by the president: the Minister of Foreign Affairs and the Minister of Defense—Y.Z.), another meeting of the "Servant of the People" faction will be held. It will specifically address the issue of the nominee for Minister of Defense. This will take place at approximately 4:00 p.m.

What led up to this?

On 14 July, the Verkhovna Rada approved a resolution on the resignation of Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko. The entire Cabinet automatically resigned along with her.

On 15 July, Mykhailo Fedorov announced that he was stepping down as head of the Ministry of Defence.

Prior to this, a number of media outlets and MPs had reported that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy wanted to replace him with Ihor Klymenko – the current Minister of Internal Affairs.

Rallies in support of Mykhailo Fedorov took place in Dnipro, Rivne, Zaporizhzhia, Lutsk, Cherkasy and other cities. Participants are protesting against his resignation.

Zhelezniak called for consultations on the candidacy of the new defence minister. Stefanchuk agreed.

Read more: Fedorov reports on Ministry of Defence’s achievements LIVE BROADCAST