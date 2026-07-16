European Commissioner for Defence and EU Ambassador thanked Fedorov for his cooperation following his resignation. PHOTO

European Commissioner for Defence Andrius Kubilius and the European Union’s Ambassador to Ukraine, Katarina Maternová, publicly thanked Mykhailo Fedorov for his cooperation following reports that he would not be part of the new Ukrainian government.

According to Censor.NET, they posted about this on social media.

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In a post on X, Andrius Kubilius noted that Fedorov had made a significant contribution to strengthening the defence of Ukraine and the whole of Europe.

"Dear Mykhailo, you have done so much for the defence of Ukraine and the defence of Europe. It has been a great pleasure and an honour to work together. Here in Europe, we are learning a great deal from Ukraine’s defence experience," wrote the European Commissioner.

The EU Ambassador to Ukraine, Katarina Maternová, also thanked Fedorov for their collaboration.

"Indeed, it was a great pleasure to work with you – both on the digital agenda and on the loan to support Ukraine. Victory in the cognitive war – demonstrating to the world that Russia is not winning – was critically important," the diplomat emphasised.

Kubilius and Maternova made their statements following reports that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had decided not to retain Mykhailo Fedorov in the reshuffled Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine.

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