Distribution of drones was done on ’manual basis,’ even though we purchased more of them in five months than we did in all of last year, - Fedorov
Drone Industry
Mykhailo Fedorov stated that most units did not receive enough drones due to "manual distribution."
He made this remark during a briefing, according to Censor.NET.
What is known?
"Supplies aren't getting through to the units. This is a problem I've already mentioned. In fact, the supply issue is critical. Over the past five months, we've purchased more drones than we did in all of last year. Yet most units haven't seen any of them.
That's because resource allocation is being done manually," he emphasized.
"If you’re loyal, you get them. If you’re not loyal, you don’t. And this means that units can’t plan for the future," Fedorov explained.
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