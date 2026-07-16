To defeat enemy, Commander-in-Chief of Armed Forces of Ukraine and Chief of General Staff must be replaced, - Fedorov

Mykhailo Fedorov believes that in order to defeat the Russian invaders, Ukraine needs to replace the commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

He said this during a briefing, according to Censor.NET.

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What is known?

He said that "lies" were being spread claiming that Fedorov had allegedly ordered an investigation into the "Skelia" regiment.

"This is a culture that has taken root and must be eradicated. Otherwise, we cannot defeat an enemy whose system is plagued by the same problem," Fyodorov said.

Decision

"What solutions were proposed? These are sweeping personnel changes. This involves replacing both the commander-in-chief and the chief of the General Staff. We have no other choice if we want to defeat the enemy asymmetrically, with minimal losses. Where strong commanders will be able to develop and will not be suppressed, sidelined, dismissed, reprimanded, or the like," he emphasized.

According to Fedorov, leadership is needed in management.

"In fact, when the president said he had no plans to replace Syrskyi—that was his decision as Supreme Commander-in-Chief. I fully agreed with that decision and said, ‘In that case, I’ll learn to work with him, because after all, our client is the Ukrainian people, not anyone else,’" he emphasized.

However, Fyodorov says, the Defense Ministry team has faced opposition to all of its proposed initiatives.

"And Syrsky, given all the problems we've discussed, isn't ready to speak openly and frankly about all of them," he added.

See more: Fedorov reports on Ministry of Defence’s achievements LIVE BROADCAST