Briefing by Mykhailo Fedorov on work of Ministry of Defense. VIDEO

Mykhailo Fedorov is holding a press briefing against the backdrop of protests in Kyiv and across Ukraine against President Zelenskyy’s decision not to renominate him for the post of Defence Minister.

This is reported by Censor.NET.

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Read more: Fedorov’s dismissal will raise questions in EU, it is important not to disrupt defense projects worth €60 billion, - Kubilius

What led up to this?

On 14 July, the Verkhovna Rada approved a resolution on the resignation of Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko. The entire Cabinet automatically resigned along with her.

On 15 July, Mykhailo Fedorov announced that he was stepping down as head of the Ministry of Defence.

Prior to this, a number of media outlets and MPs had reported that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy wanted to replace him with Ihor Klymenko – the current Minister of Internal Affairs.

Rallies in support of Mykhailo Fedorov took place in Dnipro, Rivne, Zaporizhzhia, Lutsk, Cherkasy and other cities. Participants are protesting against his resignation.

Zhelezniak called for consultations on the candidacy of the new defence minister. Stefanchuk agreed.

Read more: Do you support Klymenko’s appointment as defense minister? Vote on Censor.NET Telegram channel