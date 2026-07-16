From Dnipro to Lutsk: rallies in support of Fedorov took place in Rivne, Zaporizhzhia, Ivano-Frankivsk, Cherkasy and other cities. VIDEO+PHOTOS

Rallies in support of Mykhailo Fedorov took place in Dnipro, Rivne, Zaporizhzhia, Lutsk, Cherkasy and other cities. Participants are protesting against his resignation.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

Around fifty people gathered in Rivne’sTheatre Square calling for Mykhailo Fedorov to remain in his post as Minister of Defence, according to local media.

They say they have gathered for a peaceful demonstration to express their dissatisfaction with Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s decision to remove Mykhailo Fedorov from office. The protesters emphasise that the event is entirely peaceful. The main aim is to demonstrate solidarity with the military, who are calling for transparency in defence procurement and the continued digitalisation of the army, on which the lives of soldiers on the front line directly depend.





Around 300 people have gathered for the protest in Dnipro, and their numbers are growing.Before the rally began, participants observed a minute’s silence in memory of those who have died in the Russian-Ukrainian war, reports Dnipro.media.

Those present carried placards in support of the Defence Minister and Ukrainian flags. Residents chanted: "The Muscovites are delighted, but we’re not", "Zelenskyy, come to your senses — Mykhailo, come back", "Don’t break what works", "Out with Syrskyi", "Mice aren’t afraid of cheese".









Residents of Ivano-Frankivsk also took to the streets to protest against such personnel changes. In the morning, around three hundred people joined the protest outside the Ivano-Frankivsk Regional State Administration building, reports the Galician Correspondent.

People are chanting slogans such as: "Change or perish", "Exchange the prisoners, not Fedorov", "No to Klymenko, yes to Fedorov" and "The people are the government".





Residents of Cherkasy, dissatisfied with the Ukrainian president’s decision to dismiss Mykhailo Fedorov, gathered this morning on Soborna Square in the regional capital, reports Nova Doba.

The protesters chanted "Cherkasy for Fedorov". They held placards reading "The wrong person should resign", "Six months are more effective than seven years" and "For a proper reform of the army".





A protest against Ukrainian President Zelenskyy’s personnel decisions took place in the centre of Zaporizhzhia,reports the publication "ZaBor".

The rally took place on Shevchenko Boulevard opposite the Zaporizhzhia City Council building. Residents of Zaporizhzhia and internally displaced persons took part. Those present expressed their disagreement with the personnel changes and stated that they consider Fedorov to be an important figure for the Zaporizhzhia region and Ukraine as a whole.

During the event, participants chanted: "Mykhailo, Zaporizhzhia is with you!" They also held placards bearing slogans such as: "Keep Fedorov as Defence Minister", "He’s doing a good job – leave him alone", "Who are you doing favours for, Russia?" and other slogans.

Some participants expressed concern about the possible consequences of personnel decisions for the Zaporizhzhia region and other frontline territories.

Read more: Kropyvnytskyi, Vinnytsia, Mykolaiv, Odesa, Kharkiv: Ukrainians took to streets in support of Fedorov. VIDEO+PHOTOS

In Lutsk, a protest against Fedorov’s dismissal as defence minister took place on Teatralna Square. According to Tribun, participants began gathering in the square at around 09:00.

The protesters arrived at the rally carrying placards bearing slogans such as: "Ukraine needs results, not political manoeuvring", "Only compliant generals are stable", "The ‘Never Again’ slogans are a lie" and other slogans.

The protesters expressed their disagreement with the decision to dismiss Fedorov and with the personnel reshuffles in the government.



