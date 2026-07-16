Do you support Klymenko’s appointment as defense minister? Vote on Censor.NET Telegram channel

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy may appoint the current Minister of Internal Affairs, Ihor Klymenko, as Ukraine’s Minister of Defense.

He will replace Mykhailo Fedorov in that position.

Meanwhile, protests have begun in cities across Ukraine against the president’s decision not to reappoint Fedorov as Minister of Defense.

Do you support the appointment of Ihor Klymenko as defense minister?

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Read more: Rada will vote on new defense minister after lunch, - Zhelezniak