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News Fedorov’s resignation
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Protest against Fedorov’s resignation has begun in Kyiv. VIDEO&PHOTOS

A protest has begun in Kyiv over President Zelenskyy’s decision not to offer Mykhailo Fedorov the chance to lead the Ukrainian Ministry of Defence again.

This was reported by a correspondent for Censor.NET.

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Details

The protest is taking place on Ivan Franko Square in Kyiv, near the Office of the President.

Protesters are chanting "Shame!" and "The people are the government!".

Протест проти відставки Федорова у Києві
Протест проти відставки Федорова у Києві
Протест проти відставки Федорова у Києві

Протест проти звільнення Федорова: у Києві стартувала акція
Протест проти звільнення Федорова: у Києві стартувала акція
Протест проти звільнення Федорова: у Києві стартувала акція
Протест проти звільнення Федорова: у Києві стартувала акція
Протест проти звільнення Федорова: у Києві стартувала акція
Протест проти звільнення Федорова: у Києві стартувала акція
Протест проти звільнення Федорова: у Києві стартувала акція

Протест проти відставки Федорова у Києві


Протест проти відставки Федорова у Києві
Протест проти відставки Федорова у Києві
Протест проти відставки Федорова у Києві
Протест проти відставки Федорова у Києві
Протест проти відставки Федорова у Києві

Протест проти відставки Федорова у Києві
Протест проти відставки Федорова у Києві
Протест проти відставки Федорова у Києві
Протест проти відставки Федорова у Києві
Протест проти відставки Федорова у Києві
Протест проти відставки Федорова у Києві
Протест проти відставки Федорова у Києві
Протест проти відставки Федорова у Києві
Протест проти відставки Федорова у Києві
Протест проти відставки Федорова у Києві
Протест проти відставки Федорова у Києві
Протест проти відставки Федорова у Києві
Протест проти відставки Федорова у Києві
Протест проти відставки Федорова у Києві

Протест проти відставки Федорова у Києві
Протест проти відставки Федорова у Києві

Протест проти відставки Федорова у Києві

Протест проти відставки Федорова у Києві
Протест проти відставки Федорова у Києві
Протест проти відставки Федорова у Києві
Протест проти відставки Федорова у Києві
Протест проти відставки Федорова у Києві
Протест проти відставки Федорова у Києві
Протест проти відставки Федорова у Києві

Read more: Fedorov’s resignation came as big surprise, - European Commissioner Kubilius

What led up to this?

  • On 14 July, the Verkhovna Rada approved a resolution on the resignation of Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko. The entire Cabinet automatically resigned along with her.
  • On 15 July, Mykhailo Fedorov announced that he was stepping down as head of the Ministry of Defence.
  • Prior to this, a number of media outlets and MPs had reported that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy wanted to replace him with Ihor Klymenko – the current Minister of the Interior.

Read more: Sternenko announces he is no longer defence minister’s adviser following Fedorov’s resignation

Author: 

Kyiv (3025) protest (301) Mykhailo Fedorov (345)
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