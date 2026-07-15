Sternenko announces he is no longer defence minister’s adviser following Fedorov’s resignation
Volunteer Serhii Sternenko has announced that he no longer serves as an adviser to Ukraine’s defence minister on increasing the use of UAVs on the front following Mykhailo Fedorov’s resignation.
Sternenko announced this on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.
"The state has moved much farther away from victory"
Sternenko called Fedorov "the best defence minister in Ukraine’s history."
"It is regrettable that today our state has moved much farther away from victory. It is regrettable that genuine reforms were not even allowed to begin, although we still managed to change many things," Sternenko emphasised.
Supplying the Armed Forces of Ukraine with drones
According to the volunteer, following Fedorov’s resignation, he lost the opportunity to influence changes in military technology and drone procurement. He said the team had been working on new tender requirements for procuring FPV drones, which were intended to improve supplies for the military and develop infrastructure for long-range strikes.
Sternenko added that he would continue supplying the military with top-tier equipment through his foundation, although on a smaller scale.
Among the achievements made during this period, he mentioned the standardisation of ground control stations for fibre-optic drones, as well as support for the development of individual brigades.
"We didn’t manage to… A lot of things. In part because of bureaucratic obstacles and deliberate stalling by those opposed to military reform. We did not manage to do more to help our country amid the full-scale war," Sternenko added.
Background
- On 14 July, the Verkhovna Rada approved a resolution on the resignation of Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko. The entire Cabinet of Ministers automatically resigned with her.
- On 15 July, Mykhailo Fedorov announced that he was stepping down as head of the Ministry of Defence.
- Before that, several media outlets and MPs reported that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy wanted to replace him with Ihor Klymenko, the incumbent interior minister.
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