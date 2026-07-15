Fedorov’s dismissal from Defence Ministry is Zelenskyy’s fatal mistake that will cost us far too dearly – Berlinska

The resignation of Defence Minister Mykhailo Fedorov is one of the biggest and most fatal mistakes made by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Prominent volunteer Mariia Berlinska wrote this, Censor.NET reports.

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The cost of Zelenskyy’s mistake

Berlinska, who has consistently forecast developments on the front throughout the 12 years of war, emphasised the exceptional talent demonstrated by Fedorov and his team in technological warfare.

"Appointing Fedorov as defence minister was one of President Zelenskyy’s wisest decisions. Dismissing Fedorov now is one of President Zelenskyy’s biggest mistakes. What Fedorov and his team were doing to gain an advantage in technological warfare was undoubtedly talented and, at times, without exaggeration, even brilliant," she stated.

Read more: "Corrupt officials have united against Fedorov. When will they ever get their fill?" – Beskrestnov, adviser to Defence Minister

The volunteer drew an analogy between the current state of Ukraine’s defence sector and a serious illness, noting that the government changes would only exacerbate the situation:

"Our situation is so dire that ordinary good governance will no longer help. This is no longer a cold, bronchitis or even pneumonia. It is late-stage tuberculosis. What is needed here is not an ordinary general practitioner, but a council of the brightest medical minds. Only asymmetric, technological, unconventional and exceptionally brilliant solutions will save us. This decision by the president will not cost us dearly. It will cost us insanely dearly. The price will be the lives and health of hundreds of thousands of people. Hundreds of thousands, if not more. I desperately want to be wrong. But I stand clearly and firmly behind every forecast I have made throughout the 12 years of war. A fatal mistake by the president."

Background

On 15 July, Mykhailo Fedorov announced that he was stepping down as head of the Ministry of Defence.

Before that, several media outlets and MPs reported that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy wanted to replace him with Ihor Klymenko, the incumbent interior minister.

Read more: Ukrainian "Sokils," "Hydras" and "Kruks": over 400 new UAS codified since start of year – Defence Ministry