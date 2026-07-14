"Corrupt officials have united against Fedorov. When will they ever get their fill?" – Beskrestnov, adviser to Defence Minister

Serhii (Flash) Beskrestnov, an adviser to the Minister of Defence, believes that corrupt officials have joined forces against the Ministry of Defence team, which is fighting corruption.

He announced this on Facebook, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

"Whenever you dismantle any corrupt scheme, there is always a ‘big name’ behind it. It is this ‘big name’ that stands to lose money – sometimes huge sums.

Naturally, that ‘name’ will do everything to avoid losses and eliminate the cause.

Usually, these ‘names’ are not mere mortals, and they have plenty of resources and influence. When they unite in the face of a shared financial ‘crisis’, they become powerful. When will these ‘names’ ‘get their fill’," he noted.

Read more: Defence Minister Fedorov may be dismissed over conflict with Syrskyi and procurement reforms – sources

What led up to this?

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that Defence Minister Mykhailo Fedorov’s position had weakened significantly ahead of a major government reshuffle — there is increasingly confident talk in the Verkhovna Rada of his possible replacement by the current Minister of Internal Affairs, Ihor Klymenko.

Read more: Zelenskyy heard Fedorov’s report: Transformation of all processes within Defence Forces must continue