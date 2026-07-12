Zelenskyy heard Fedorov’s report: Transformation of all processes within Defence Forces must continue

On Sunday, 12 July, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy heard a report from Defence Minister Mykhailo Fedorov.

The head of state announced this in a Telegram post, according to Censor.NET.

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What was it about?

"We discussed which of the identified tasks in the defence sector have already been implemented, and what additional organisational changes, decisions and agreements with partners could further strengthen Ukraine. The key challenge in defence is, of course, strengthening air defence, and this applies in particular to protecting our towns and villages from Russian terror involving various types of drones," the President said.

Separately, Zelenskyy emphasised that the transformation of all processes within the Ukrainian Defence Forces that can boost the morale of our soldiers, as well as the provision of personnel to combat brigades, must continue.

"We are all aware of the challenges. It is important that the necessary leadership in the defence sector delivers results. I am grateful for the technical work and the relevant innovations that have already been implemented," added the Head of State.

Watch more: Over 200,000 targets hit and record strikes against Russian logistics: Fedorov summarised results for June. VIDEO

What led up to it?