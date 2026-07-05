Over 200,000 targets hit and record strikes against Russian logistics: Fedorov summarised results for June. VIDEO

Throughout June, the Defence Forces struck more than 200,000 enemy targets. The number of strikes against logistics facilities continues to rise.

This was reported by Defence Minister Mykhailo Fedorov on Telegram, according to Censor.NET.

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According to him, the number of strikes on targets more than 50 km from the front line has almost doubled.



In June, the intensity of strikes on targets in occupied Crimea also increased significantly.

See more: Night-time explosions in occupied Crimea: two power substations are believed to have been hit, causing power cuts. PHOTO

Strikes on Russian logistics have become the top priority

"The main focus is on the enemy’s logistics. Destroying depots, transport and supply routes reduces the enemy’s ability to resupply its units. In June, the Ukrainian military killed or seriously wounded nearly 28,000 occupiers," Fedorov noted.

June also saw record results in several areas:

A record number of enemy artillery pieces were destroyed;

49,575 enemy drones and helicopters were intercepted – the best result ever;

set an all-time record for the destruction of enemy vehicles and motorised equipment.

Read more: St. Petersburg oil terminal, Baltic Fleet base and enemy helicopter hit, - General Staff

"eBaly" help analyse strike results in real time

"Each of these hits has been verified on video. ‘eBaly’ allow us to view the battlefield in real time. This helps us to quickly identify effective solutions and scale them up across the entire military," the Ukrainian minister added.



He also thanked every member of the armed forces for their achievements and their daily efforts.