Night-time explosions in occupied Crimea: two power substations are believed to have been hit, causing power cuts. PHOTO

On the night of 5 July, energy infrastructure facilities in the temporarily occupied Crimea came under attack.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing a post on the Exilenova+ Telegram channel.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Energy infrastructure attacked

It is reported that on the night of 5 July, several energy infrastructure facilities in occupied Crimea came under attack.

According to preliminary data, two electrical substations were attacked, and a comparison of satellite images from the past year indicates a significant reduction in night-time lighting on the peninsula.

According to available information, the target of the night-time attack was the 220 kV ‘Bakhchisaray’ substation, located in Bakhchisaray. There are also reports that the 10/35/10 kV ‘Zimino’ substation was hit.

Read more: Bridge, electronic intelligence unit in Sevastopol and other enemy facilities hit – General Staff

Power cuts

In the early hours of the morning, social media users began complaining that the power had gone out in Bakhchisaray.

The images that have emerged, including those from NASA’s FIRMS thermal anomaly monitoring service, show signs of a fire in the vicinity of one of the facilities following the strike.





