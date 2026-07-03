Bridge, electronic intelligence unit in Sevastopol and other enemy facilities hit – General Staff

On the night of July 3, as part of efforts to reduce the offensive potential of the Russian aggressor, units of Ukraine’s Defense Forces struck a number of facilities of the Russian occupiers.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

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Strike on bridge

Thus, among the attacked facilities was the railway bridge over the Krasnohvardiiske Canal in the area of Krasnohvardiiske in the temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea.

According to the General Staff, the facility is used by the enemy for military logistics, the transfer of personnel, weapons, ammunition, and materiel.

The extent of the damage caused is being clarified.

Read more: For second time this week, SSU struck "Saky" and "Hvardiiske" airfields in occupied Crimea

Other strikes

An electronic warfare station in the area of Artemivka (Autonomous Republic of Crimea) and an electronic intelligence unit of the occupiers in Sevastopol were also hit.

In addition, a UAV command post in the area of Ukrainsk, Donetsk region, and an enemy command post in the area of Novhorod, Zaporizhzhia region, were struck.

See more: Russian Federation’s total combat losses since start of war amount to approximately 1,407,150 personnel (+1,250 in past 24 hours), 12,073 tanks, 45,225 artillery systems, and 24,863 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Clarification on previous attacks

Based on the assessment of additional data, the destruction of two spans of a road bridge in the area of Azovske, Zaporizhzhia region, on June 29, 2026, and the destruction of three spans of a road bridge across the Kalka River in the area of Hranitne in Donetsk region on July 1, 2026, have been confirmed.

Read more: Only "island of Moscow", not Crimea, can force Putin to end war, Zelenskyy says

These bridges are used by the occupiers for military logistics, the transfer of manpower, and the delivery of weapons and ammunition