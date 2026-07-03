Russian Federation’s total combat losses since start of war amount to approximately 1,407,150 personnel (+1,250 in past 24 hours), 12,073 tanks, 45,225 artillery systems, and 24,863 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS
Since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion, the Ukrainian Armed Forces have wounded and killed 1,407,150 Russian occupiers.
This was reported by the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, according to Censor.NET.
Thus, the enemy’s total combat losses from February 24, 2022, to July 3, 2026, are estimated to be:
- personnel – approximately 1,407,150 (+1,250) (killed and wounded)
- tanks – 12,073 (+4) units
- armored fighting vehicles – 24,863 (+2) units
- artillery systems – 45,225 (+57) units
- MLRS – 1,912 (+2) units
- air defense systems – 1,463 (+4) units
- aircraft – 436 (+0) units
- helicopters – 353 (+0) units
- ground-based robotic systems – 1,809 (+18) units
- UAVs of operational and tactical level – 387,342 (+2,152) units
- cruise missiles – 4,846 (+48) units
- ships/boats – 33 (+0) units
- submarines – 2 (+0) units
- vehicles and tanker trucks – 115,237 (+385) units
- specialized equipment – 4,380 (+4) units
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