Belarus and Russia again accused Ukraine of UAV attack on passenger bus: General Staff of Armed Forces of Ukraine calls statements fabricated

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine denied information about an alleged strike by a Ukrainian drone on the Belarusian Minsk-Anapa passenger bus near a customs crossing in Russia's Bryansk region.

This was stated by General Staff spokesman Major Andrii Kovaliov in a comment to Interfax-Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

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Fake by Russians and Belarusians

It should be noted that on July 2, Russian and Belarusian media reported a "drone strike by the Armed Forces of Ukraine" on a Belarusian bus in Russia's Bryansk region, which was traveling on the Minsk-Anapa route. They claimed that two Belarusian drivers were injured and six passengers were evacuated.

Watch more: Oil refinery in Kstovo, UAV depot and railway bridge in temporarily occupied territories have been struck, - General Staff. VIDEO





General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine denies claims

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine called these accusations "absolutely false and fabricated."

"Another information attack by the Russian Federation regarding an alleged strike by a Ukrainian UAV on the Minsk-Anapa passenger bus near the Chervonyi Kamin customs crossing in Bryansk region is a deliberate and cynical provocation by the Russian Federation, aimed solely at covering up its criminal terrorist strike on the capital of Ukraine today," Andrii Kovaliov said.

According to him, the Russians have begun "staging shelling of their own citizens" in order to divert the attention of the international community from the terrorist massive attack on Kyiv.

The spokesman stressed that the Armed Forces of Ukraine do not conduct hostilities against the civilian population and strike exclusively legitimate military targets.

Read more: "Roscosmos" facility in Penza, as well as enemy bridges and depots, have been struck, - General Staff

Background

On June 17, Russian and Belarusian media had earlier spread information about an alleged attack by a Ukrainian drone on a civilian bus in Russia's Bryansk region. According to them, the bus was carrying a children's football team from Gomel, which was heading to a training camp in Gelendzhik.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Belarus played along with Russian propaganda, immediately accusing Ukraine of a "terrorist attack." Minsk demanded explanations from Kyiv.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine officially dismissed the claims as false. Statements by representatives of Russia and Belarus about an alleged strike by an Armed Forces of Ukraine drone on a bus carrying a Belarusian children's football team in Bryansk region are untrue. During the specified period, the Defense Forces of Ukraine did not use UAVs against targets in Bryansk region.

In connection with the spread of information about the attack on a bus carrying Belarusian children, Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets urgently contacted the Belarusian side.

Read more: Zelenskyy on "AFU strike" on bus in Bryansk region: Russian provocation aimed at dragging Belarus into war