"Roscosmos" facility in Penza, as well as enemy bridges and depots, have been struck, - General Staff

The Ukrainian Defence Forces have struck a defence industry facility in Russia, as well as logistics facilities belonging to the Russian invaders in the temporarily occupied territories.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Penza

On the night of 1 July, the ‘Scientific Research Institute of Physical Measurements’ JSC in the Penza region was struck.

A direct hit and smoke were observed at the site.

"This is a leading Russian enterprise in the field of space, aviation and military instrument engineering. It is part of the ‘Russian Space Systems’ holding company (which in turn is a subsidiary of the state corporation ‘Roscosmos’). In particular, it manufactures sensors for cruise and ballistic missiles (Iskander, Kalibr, Kh-101), components for aircraft avionics (Su-34, Su-35, Tu-95MS) and equipment for military space programmes (reconnaissance satellites)," the General Staff stated.

The extent of the damage is being assessed.

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Logistics

A road bridge across the Malyi Kalchik River in the Hranitne district of Donetsk Oblast, a railway bridge across the Tepla River in the Nyzhnoteple district of Luhansk Oblast, and a logistics crossing in the Novoocheretuvate district of Donetsk Oblast were also hit.

The enemy uses these facilities to transport personnel, weapons, ammunition and logistical supplies.

Read more: The Defence Forces have struck two bridges in the occupied territories. Russian command posts have come under attack, according to the General Staff

Depots

An enemy fuel and lubricants depot in Melitopol has been struck, as well as three enemy logistics depots in the areas of Krupka in the Kursk Oblast (the Russian Federation), Rivnopillia in the Donetsk Oblast and Novoiehorivka in the Kharkiv Oblast.

Command posts

In addition, five enemy UAV command posts have been struck in the areas of Hrozove and Zaliznychne in the Zaporizhzhia region, and Udachne, Novooleksandrivka and Pokrovsk in the Donetsk region.

Read more: Oil refinery in Ufa and Russian military-industrial complex facility in Penza region of Russian Federation have been struck, – Zelenskyy. VIDEO