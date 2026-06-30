The Defence Forces have struck two bridges in the occupied territories. Russian command posts have come under attack, according to the General Staff

The Ukrainian Defence Forces have carried out strikes against the logistical infrastructure and command centres of Russian troops in the temporarily occupied territories and in the Russian Federation

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.

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Bridges under attack

Defence forces struck a road bridge in the Azov area of the Zaporizhzhia region, as well as a railway bridge near the village of Ichki in the temporarily occupied Ukrainian Crimea.

The invaders used these facilities to transport personnel, weapons, ammunition and logistical supplies.

The extent of the damage is being assessed.

Read more: Russian Federation’s total combat losses since start of war stand at approximately 1,403,550 personnel (+1,350 in past 24 hours), 12,067 tanks, 45,040 artillery systems and 24,851 armoured fighting vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Control centres

Ukrainian troops also attacked enemy UAV command posts in the areas of Vesela Lopana in the Belgorod region (Russian Federation), Komar in the Donetsk region, and Myrne, Luhove and Skeliok in the Zaporizhzhia region.

An occupiers’ command and observation post in the Staromlynivka area of the Donetsk region has been hit.

Clarification regarding previous attacks

"Following an assessment of the damage inflicted on 28 June 2026 on the ‘Slavyansk’ oil refinery in Slavyansk-na-Kubani (Krasnodar Krai, Russian Federation), it has been confirmed that four storage tanks with a total capacity of 35,000 m³ were destroyed, damage to a further nine tanks with a total capacity of 30,000 m³, as well as to the oil refining unit," the statement reads.