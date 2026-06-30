Russian Federation’s total combat losses since start of war stand at approximately 1,403,550 personnel (+1,350 in past 24 hours), 12,067 tanks, 45,040 artillery systems and 24,851 armoured fighting vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS
Since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion, the Ukrainian Defence Forces have wounded and killed 1,403,550 Russian occupiers.
This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.
Thus, the enemy’s total combat losses from 24 February 2022 to 30 June 2026 are estimated at:
- personnel – approximately 1,403,550 (+1,350) (killed and wounded)
- tanks – 12,067 (+1) units
- armoured fighting vehicles – 24,851 (+6) units
- artillery systems – 45,040 (+71)
- MLRS – 1,901 (+0) units
- air defence systems – 1,455 (+1)
- aircraft – 436 (+0) units
- helicopters – 353 (+0) units
- ground-based robotic systems – 1,777 (+13) units
- UAVs of operational and tactical level – 381,176 (+1,952) units
- cruise missiles – 4,797 (+0) units
- ships / boats – 33 (+0) units
- submarines – 2 (+0) units
- vehicles and tankers – 114,104 (+492) units
- specialised equipment – 4,368 (+2) units
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