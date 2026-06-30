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News Destruction of Russian equipment Elimination of Russian occupying forces
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Russian Federation’s total combat losses since start of war stand at approximately 1,403,550 personnel (+1,350 in past 24 hours), 12,067 tanks, 45,040 artillery systems and 24,851 armoured fighting vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion, the Ukrainian Defence Forces have wounded and killed 1,403,550 Russian occupiers.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.

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Thus, the enemy’s total combat losses from 24 February 2022 to 30 June 2026 are estimated at:

  • personnel – approximately 1,403,550 (+1,350) (killed and wounded)
  • tanks – 12,067 (+1) units
  • armoured fighting vehicles – 24,851 (+6) units
  • artillery systems – 45,040 (+71)
  • MLRS – 1,901 (+0) units
  • air defence systems – 1,455 (+1)
  • aircraft – 436 (+0) units
  • helicopters – 353 (+0) units
  • ground-based robotic systems – 1,777 (+13) units
  • UAVs of operational and tactical level – 381,176 (+1,952) units
  • cruise missiles – 4,797 (+0) units
  • ships / boats – 33 (+0) units
  • submarines – 2 (+0) units
  • vehicles and tankers – 114,104 (+492) units
  • specialised equipment – 4,368 (+2) units

Read more: 184 combat engagements in day: Occupiers attacked most in Sloviansk, Huliaipole and Pokrovsk directions, General Staff says

Russian casualties as of 30 June

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