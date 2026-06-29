184 combat engagements in day: Occupiers attacked most in Sloviansk, Huliaipole and Pokrovsk directions, General Staff says

A total of 184 combat engagements have taken place since the beginning of the day.

This is stated in the General Staff update of the Armed Forces of Ukraine as of 10:00 p.m., Censor.NET reports.

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Enemy shelling

The enemy launched two missile strikes using three missiles, carried out 50 airstrikes, and dropped 136 guided aerial bombs. In addition, it used 6,556 kamikaze drones to strike targets and carried out 1,628 attacks on settlements and positions of Ukrainian troops.

Situation in the north

In the Northern Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, five combat engagements took place, four of which are still ongoing. The enemy carried out 54 attacks on settlements and positions of Ukrainian troops, including four using multiple launch rocket systems.

Read more: Three bridges, ruscists’ depot and command posts struck in Russia and temporarily occupied territories – General Staff

Situation in Kharkiv region

During the day, in the Southern Slobozhanshchyna direction, the enemy assaulted the positions of Ukrainian units 11 times near Vovchansk, Synelnykove, Lyman, Starytsia, Okhrimivka, Vovchanski Khutory, Sheviakivka and Khatnie. Two combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy today carried out one assault on the positions of the Defense Forces toward Kivsharivka.

Read more: Military-industrial complex in Volgograd, Pantsir-S1 complex, and Petropavlovsk car ferry in Crimea hit, - General Staff

Fighting in the east

Seven attempts by the invaders to advance were repelled in the Lyman direction near Novomykhailivka, Novoselivka, Drobysheve and Lyman.

In the Sloviansk direction, the Defense Forces successfully stopped 19 attempts by the invaders to move forward near Riznykivka, Zakitne and toward Rai-Oleksandrivka and Kryva Luka. Three combat engagements are ongoing.

Today, the enemy showed no activity in the Kramatorsk, Oleksandrivka and Prydniprovske directions.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the Defense Forces repelled 12 enemy assaults near Ivanopillia, Kostiantynivka and Mykolaipillia. Two more combat engagements are ongoing.

In total, the enemy carried out 18 attacks in the Pokrovsk direction. The occupiers tried to advance near Sofiivka, Vilne, Hannivka, Shevchenko, Rodynske, Bilytske, Novooleksandrivka, Serhiivka, Udachne, Biliakivka and Novopavlivka.

According to preliminary estimates, 29 occupiers were eliminated, and 11 more were wounded there today. Three vehicles and two pieces of the enemy’s special equipment were destroyed. One artillery system and two vehicles of the enemy were damaged. A total of 316 unmanned aerial vehicles of various types were destroyed or suppressed.

Watch more: Air Force pilots destroy Russian infantry hideouts, UAV operators and fortifications with GBU-39 bombs. VIDEO

Situation in the south

Twenty-one attacks by the occupiers were repelled in the Huliaipole direction near Kopani, Pryvilne, Rivne, Verkhnia Tersa, Tsvitkove, Charivne, Novoselivka and Huliaipilske. One more combat engagement is ongoing.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy twice assaulted the positions of Ukrainian defenders near Shcherbaky and Bilohiria.

No significant changes in the situation occurred in other directions.

Read more: Battlefield sees 83 combat engagements, including 20 in Pokrovsk direction – General Staff