Three bridges, ruscists’ depot and command posts struck in Russia and temporarily occupied territories – General Staff

On June 28 and on the night of June 29, the Defense Forces of Ukraine attacked a number of military targets of the Russian occupiers.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this, Censor.NET informs.

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Bridges in occupied territories

A road bridge near Novoazovsk in Donetsk region, as well as two railway bridges in Luhansk region, were hit.

"The enemy uses these facilities to transfer personnel, weapons, ammunition and logistics assets. The results of the strikes are being clarified," the statement said.

Depot

A logistics depot of the occupiers near Novosvitlivka in Luhansk region was also hit by the Defense Forces.

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Command posts

"Three enemy UAV command posts were hit in the areas of Huliaipole in Zaporizhzhia region, Tetkino in Kursk region (Russia), and Bakhmut in Donetsk region, as well as a command post of the invaders’ electronic warfare unit near Velyka Novosilka in Donetsk region," the General Staff said.

Clarification

Based on additional data analysis, strikes on two enemy facilities near the settlement of Miniaevo in the Moscow region, Russia, which supported military communications, have been confirmed. On June 26, one building was destroyed on the premises of the facilities. Another building sustained significant damage with partial destruction.

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