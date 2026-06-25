Ukrainian Armed Forces’ operation in Crimea has been carefully planned, Ukraine can swiftly force Russia to choose peace, - Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stated that Ukraine’s operation, particularly with regard to the temporarily occupied Crimea, has been carefully planned. Our state will "promptly create the conditions" under which Russia, the aggressor state, will be forced to choose peace.

Zelenskyy made this announcement during an evening video address, according to Censor.NET.

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Successful strikes against the Russian army’s logistics

He noted that the Ukrainian authorities and the Armed Forces of Ukraine will not allow the Kremlin to use Ukrainian territory "as a tool to drag out the war and turn the occupation into an endless one".

"Our operation, particularly regarding Crimea, has been carefully planned, and the way the operation is unfolding clearly demonstrates that if Ukraine were to receive exactly what we discussed with our partners within the G7 framework – and this depends on our partners’ decision – we would swiftly create the conditions under which Russia would be forced to choose peace. We are very much counting on a positive response from our partners. They know exactly what is at stake. Right now, our military is striking targets on Ukraine’s temporarily occupied territory and on Russian territory itself – targets that are fuelling the Russian war, targets that make this war and Russian aggression possible in the first place," stated Zelenskyy.

Read more: Zelenskyy instructs Armed Forces to strike preemptively at facilities Russia uses to scale up war

Russia will soon be in deep trouble

The head of state also noted that the occupiers’ losses in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine are significant. In particular, military logistics and the very presence of Russian troops there have been made extremely difficult.

"This is the right signal to Russia. A signal that Russia will certainly not get away with stealing the land of the Ukrainian people – or any other people currently threatened by Russian ambitions – with impunity and ease. Modern technology makes occupation far too difficult for the occupier – perhaps more difficult than it has ever been. Ukraine will continue to strengthen our technological capabilities," said Zelenskyy.

The President also emphasised that Ukraine is fighting for its land, its people and justice, and that Ukrainians in the temporarily occupied territories "understand everything perfectly well" – "in the south of our country, in Crimea, in Donetsk and Luhansk regions".

Watch more: Raid and Rarog pilots show moment of strike on one of key power substations in occupied Crimea. VIDEO

What led up to this?

It was previously reported that, as a result of an attack on the night of 24 June 2026 on the occupied Crimean city of Sevastopol, the city was left completely without electricity.

Robert Brovdi, Commander of the USF, stated that the main power substation in occupied Sevastopol had been hit.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that the Ukrainian Defence Forces had attacked two bridges located in the temporarily occupied territories.

Subsequently, the Special Operations Forces (SOF) showed footage of the damage to the railway bridge across the North Crimean Canal.

Read more: Zelenskyy briefed on destruction of over 60,000 tons of ammunition at Russian Baltic Fleet arsenal