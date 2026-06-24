Occupied Sevastopol is completely without power following night-time attack: substation and TPP in Simferopol have been hit. PHOTO

As a result of a night-time attack on occupied Crimea, Sevastopol has been left completely without electricity.

This was reported on Telegram by the so-called ‘governor’ of Sevastopol, Mikhail Razvozhayev, according to Censor.NET.

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Consequences of the attack

"Special operating procedures have been introduced at the facilities. Experts are assessing the extent of the damage and are doing their utmost to restore the power supply as soon as possible. All emergency services are on full alert," the occupation official assured.

He also reported that, due to the power cut, trolleybuses will not be running this morning. Furthermore, due to the situation with the power grid, the city’s kindergartens will be operating under special arrangements today.

Read more: Railway bridge across North Crimean Canal in occupied Crimea no longer exists, - Special Operations Forces. VIDEO (updated)

Power substation hit

According to a Telegram channel, one of the power substations in Sevastopol has come under attack.

Attack on Simferopol

There are also reports of an attack on the Simferopol TPP.

Watch more: Russian woman whines about lack of fuel and electricity in occupied Crimea: "I am walking because there is no gasoline.". VIDEO