Railway bridge across North Crimean Canal in occupied Crimea no longer exists, - Special Operations Forces. VIDEO (updated)

The railway bridge across the North Crimean Canal in occupied Crimea has been destroyed.

According to Censor.NET, the Special Operations Forces reported this on the social media platform Threads.

More news on Censor.NET Telegram channel

Initial details

"Sorry, but we’ve got an official urgent update here: the railway bridge across the North Crimean Canal in Crimea no longer exists – SOF! The first one’s gone. Shall we show it?", the post reads.

There is currently no official confirmation or further information regarding the destruction of the bridge.

Updated information

As the SOF later reported, Middle Strike units of the Special Operations Forces, in cooperation with underground members of the SOF Resistance Movement, destroyed a railway bridge across the North Crimean Canal in temporarily occupied Crimea, near the village of Rozdolne.

"It was a strategic military and logistics artery of the occupiers. The facility was part of a transport corridor used to move cargo, resources, and military and materiel assets in two key directions: from the territory of the Russian Federation through Crimea to supply the grouping of troops in the southern direction, as well as within the peninsula to maintain the functioning of Crimea’s military infrastructure," the statement said.

Details

SOF drones destroyed the bridge with precise strikes on the night of 22 June: both the railway track was destroyed and one of the spans collapsed.

At the same time, underground members of the SOF Resistance Movement reported the arrival of specialized railway repair equipment at the facility. The second phase of the mission was launched. On the night of 23 June, SOF drones struck both the repair equipment and the remaining parts of the bridge once again.

"The Special Operations Forces continue to destroy the enemy’s military logistics, reducing its offensive and defensive potential," the SOF emphasized.

Watch more: Over 60 Russian targets struck in Crimea: drones attacked air defence systems and infrastructure, - USF commander Madiar. VIDEO

What led up to it?