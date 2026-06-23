Over 60 Russian targets struck in Crimea: drones attacked air defence systems and infrastructure, - USF commander Madyar. VIDEO

Ukrainian medium-range strike drones have struck more than 60 Russian targets in Crimea and the occupied territories, including air defence systems, oil storage tanks and energy infrastructure.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces, Major Robert Brovdi (Madyar).

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"The night of 23 June was a fiery one in Crimea. Deep within enemy territory, the USF Birds caused quite a stir, with over 60 sensitive enemy targets neutralised by the middle strikes alone. Among the diverse range of targets were three cruise missile carriers, four air defence systems, an oil depot in Kerch, a gas distribution station and an electrical substation, as well as convoys of logistics vehicles and fuel tankers," the statement reads.

Among the targets hit were:

"Orion" deep-penetration reconnaissance and strike drones – 3 units, capable of carrying guided aerial bombs and small cruise missiles, near Kerch;

"Pantsir-S1" air defence system, located in Baherove;

S-300 launcher, located in Kurortne;

ZU-23-3 anti-aircraft gun, located in Kurortne;

"Nebo-U" radar, located in Kerch.

Strikes were also carried out on oil storage tanks at the Kerch (Kamysh-Burun) Thermal Power Station, the 330/110 kV ‘Zakhidno-Krymska’ substation (Karierne), and the "Simferopol" gas distribution station (Trudove settlement).

A number of Russian military facilities in the occupied territories were hit

A series of strikes on Russian military facilities has been recorded in the temporarily occupied territories, including outside Crimea.

A training ground for drone operators near Debaltseve in Donetsk Oblast was hit; according to sources, it was being used to train units of the Russian Federation’s 4th Separate Motorised Rifle Brigade.

Separately, a tanker carrying fuel and lubricants was hit in the Horlivka area.

Strikes were also recorded on vehicles providing military logistics for Russian troops in several occupied regions.

Units from the Ukrainian Unmanned Systems Forces were involved in the operations, specifically:

20th Separate USF "K-2" Brigade;

412th Separate USF "Nemesis" Brigade;

414th USF "Madyar' Birds" Brigade;

"13" detachment;

1st USF Centre;

427th Separate Brigade of USF "Rarog";

413th separate regiment of USF "Raid".

Read more: Part of occupied Crimea is without power following overnight attack. Thermal power plant is on fire in Kerch. VIDEO