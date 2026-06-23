Part of occupied Crimea is without power following overnight attack. Thermal power plant is on fire in Kerch. VIDEO
Power outages have begun in occupied Crimea following overnight attacks on the peninsula.
This was reported by Censor.NET, citing "Krymenergo."
What is known?
As noted, due to technical issues in the power grids, power outages affected customers in:
the urban districts of Yevpatoria, Saki, Krasnoperekopsk, and Dzhankoi;
▪️ the Krasnoperekopsk, Saki, Dzhankoi, and Krasnohvardeiskyi districts.
"Krymenergo" has confirmed that emergency repair work is currently underway.
"Power is expected to be restored within 24 hours," "Krymenergo" added.
Meanwhile, videos showing a fire at the thermal power plant in Kerch are circulating online.
What preceded it?
It was previously reported that explosions were heard overnight in occupied Crimea: fires were reported at railway and military facilities.
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