Russian woman cries by Russian Railways carriage at station in occupied Crimea: "Oh God, why am I here? I want to go back to Moscow. What are these ruins?". VIDEO

A telling video has appeared online in which a young Russian woman complains about the total logistical collapse and the conditions she has to endure in order to return by rail from occupied Crimea to Moscow.

According to Censor.NET, the woman recorded an emotional video message on the sidings at one of the stations on the occupied peninsula, standing near a passenger carriage.

"This is just trash. God, why am I here? I want to go back to Moscow. What are these ruins?" the Russian woman says through her tears.

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