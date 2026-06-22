Moscow was attacked by around 60 drones overnight: restrictions have been imposed at capital’s airports

On the night of 22 June, the Russian capital came under a massive drone attack. According to statements by the Russian authorities, around 60 drones were allegedly shot down over the Moscow region.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing Russian media.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Due to the aerial threat, temporary restrictions were introduced at several Moscow airports simultaneously.

Russian authorities reported that dozens of drones had been shot down

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said that the first reports of the attack began to come in at around 3:00 Kyiv time. Within the first hour, he claimed that 27 drones had been neutralised, and later reported a further 32 drones.

Thus, according to official Russian figures, around 60 unmanned aerial vehicles were allegedly shot down or intercepted overnight over the Moscow region.

Airport operations restricted following the attack

Following reports of the attack, temporary restrictions on flight arrivals and departures were introduced at Moscow’s Domodedovo and Zhukovsky airports. Similar measures had previously been introduced at Sheremetyevo Airport.

Such restrictions are traditionally applied in Russia when there is a threat of drone attacks to ensure the safety of civil aviation.

No official reports on the consequences

Videos of drones in flight and the sounds of explosions in the Moscow area were circulated on Russian Telegram channels. At the same time, the mayor of the Russian capital, as is customary, did not report any possible damage or casualties.

In his statements, Sergei Sobyanin merely noted that emergency services specialists were working at the sites where debris had fallen.

Read more: Ukraine is exploiting weaknesses in Russian air defences with massive drone attacks, – CNN