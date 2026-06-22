Ukraine is stepping up its attacks on Russia’s logistics, whilst Unmanned Systems Forces are operating effectively in occupied Crimea, - Pivnenko
The Ukrainian Defence Forces continue to systematically disrupt the logistical support for Russian troops. The Unmanned Systems Forces play a key role in this, actively carrying out missions in the temporarily occupied territory of Crimea, amongst other areas.
According to Censor.NET, the commander of the National Guard, Major General Oleksandr Pivnenko, spoke about this in an interview with ‘Interfax-Ukraine’.
Drone surveillance of the skies in the Donetsk region
He spoke about the National Guard’s expansion of drone surveillance of the skies over Donetsk and Mariupol.
"We will be increasing the number of our pilots deployed to the front line and inflicting far greater damage on the enemy’s logistics. The more resources we have, the better we will perform," said the commander of the National Guard of Ukraine.
Attacks on Crimea
Responding to a question about the enemy’s logistics in Crimea, Pivnenko stated that this area is being handled by the Unmanned Systems Forces, led by Commander Robert ‘Madiar’ Brovdi.
"The Unmanned Systems Forces are operating in Crimea, Madiar. They know exactly what they’re doing. All I can say is: keep up the pressure as much as possible," he said.
What led up to it?
- Earlier, President Zelenskyy announced that on the night of 21 June, Ukrainian long-range sanctions had been imposed on the occupiers’ military logistics, oil industry, and air defence systems in Crimea.
- It was also reported that part of the occupied Crimea is without power due to damage caused by a drone attack.
- Furthermore, on 21 June from 9.00 am, fuel sales were suspended at petrol stations in occupied Crimea, whether paid for in cash or by card, or using vouchers for individuals and businesses.
- It later emerged that power cut schedules are being introduced in occupied Crimea following night-time strikes by the Defence Forces.
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