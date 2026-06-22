USF struck oil depot, radar stations, gas infrastructure and occupiers’ logistics in Crimea and southern Ukraine. VIDEO

On the night of 21 June, units of the Unmanned Systems Forces carried out a series of strikes against the enemy’s military, fuel, gas and logistics facilities in the temporarily occupied territories.

According to Censor.NET, the targets struck by Ukrainian operators included oil depots, air defence systems, gas infrastructure and the occupiers’ logistics transport.

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What was hit

In particular, operators from the 1st Separate USF Centre struck an oil depot at the oil loading terminal in Kerch, as well as the ‘Kasta-2E2’ radar station in the Kurortny area and the ‘Nebo-U’ radar station in Kerch.

Operators from the 9th ‘Kairos’ Battalion of the 414th Separate USF Brigade ‘Madyar's Birds’ struck three gas compressor stations in the settlements of Aromatne, Zhuravlivka and Kliuchi in the temporarily occupied Crimea.

In addition, operators from the 20th Separate USF Brigade "K-2" struck a tanker carrying fuel and lubricants near Horlivka in the Donetsk region.

Operators of the 412th Separate Special Forces Brigade "Nemesis" also struck the occupiers’ logistics convoys in the areas around the settlements of Osypenko and Terpinnia in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

It is noted that the systematic destruction of the enemy’s fuel, gas, logistical and military infrastructure significantly reduces its ability to supply its troops and sustain combat operations in the occupied territories.

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