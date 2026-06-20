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News Video Elimination of Russian occupying forces Air operations of AFU
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MiG-29 crews destroyed a building housing a concentration of occupiers with two air strikes. VIDEO

Crews of MiG-29 fighter jets from the Ukrainian Air Force struck a Russian military base on one section of the front line.

According to Censor.NET, a Ukrainian pilot shared footage of the combat operation on his Telegram channel ‘Sunflower’.

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The video shows two powerful air strikes hitting a building where a significant number of occupying forces were based.

As a result of the strike, most of the building was destroyed and the enemy’s personnel were eliminated.

Read more: Ukrainian air defense shoots down and suppresses 79 enemy drones out of 90 - Air Force

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Russian Army (12044) elimination (7481) bombarding (170) Air forces (2044) air pilot (88) fighter jet (66)
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