Ukrainian air defense shoots down and suppresses 79 enemy drones out of 90 - Air Force

On the night of June 19 (starting at 6:00 p.m. on June 18), Russian forces attacked Ukraine with 90 Shahed-type strike drones, "Gerbera," "Italmas," "Banderol," and "Parody" decoy drones from the directions of Bryansk, Orel, Primorsko-Akhtarsk (Russian Federation), and Gvardeyskoye (TOT of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea).

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Ukrainian Air Force.

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The air attack was repelled by aviation units, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare units, unmanned systems, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

Most of the targets have been destroyed

"As of 08:30 a.m., air defense forces have shot down or neutralized 79 enemy UAVs—including Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas, and Banderol models, as well as other types of drones—in the north, south, and east of the country," the Air Force reported.

Impact and Falling Debris

According to preliminary data, the following has been recorded:

9 strikes by attack UAVs at 8 locations;

downed drones (debris) were also found at 8 locations.

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