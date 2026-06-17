Su-24M bomber crashed in Khmelnytskyi region: pilot and navigator killed

In the Khmelnytskyi region, at around 7 pm on 16 June 2026, a Su-24M frontline bomber belonging to the 7th Tactical Aviation Brigade named after Petro Franko of the Ukrainian Air Force crashed. The crew were killed.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Ukrainian Air Force.

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What is known about the tragedy?

The Su-24M crew – the pilot and navigator – were carrying out a mission in the Khmelnytskyi region.

"Unfortunately, both pilots were killed. We extend our sincere condolences to the families of Major Bohdan Hryhorovych Zaharulko and Senior Lieutenant Bohdan Oleksandrovych Babenko; they defended our country until their last breath," the command stated.

Rescue workers and law enforcement officers are working at the crash site. According to preliminary information, there are no civilian casualties.

The causes and circumstances of the crash are being investigated.

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For reference

The Su-24 (NATO designation: Fencer) is a Soviet supersonic front-line bomber with variable-sweep wings. It is designed to deliver missile and bomb strikes in all weather conditions, day and night, particularly at low altitudes, with precision strikes against ground and surface targets.

The main variants in service with the Ukrainian Air Force are the Su-24M (modernised bomber) and the Su-24MR (reconnaissance aircraft).

Key technical specifications:

Crew: 2 (pilot and navigator, seats arranged side-by-side).

Maximum speed: 1,700 km/h (at altitude) / 1,400 km/h (at ground level).

Range: combat radius — approximately 600 km (depending on altitude and payload).

Maximum take-off weight: 43,755 kg.

Armament: 8 hardpoints; total armament weight — up to 7,000 kg (guided and unguided missiles, bombs, and a built-in 23-mm six-barrelled cannon).

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