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News Video Drones against occupiers Elimination of Russian occupying forces
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Pilots of "Madiar’s Birds" flew drone into hatch of enemy "Bukhanka": occupier jumped out of vehicle whilst it was moving. VIDEO

Drone operators from the 414th Brigade, ‘Madiar’s Birds’, destroyed an enemy UAZ ‘Bukhanka’ vehicle in the Pokrovsk sector.

According to Censor.NET, the pilots spotted the enemy vehicle travelling along a road within their area of responsibility and deployed a strike FPV drone to engage it.

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The footage released shows the drone catching up with the vehicle and spectacularly crashing straight into the open sunroof on the car’s roof.

The UAV also captured the moment when one of the Russian soldiers jumped out of the vehicle’s hatch whilst the drone was approaching, with the vehicle still in motion.

As a result of the strike, the enemy vehicle, along with the occupiers inside, was destroyed.

See also: Operators from the 3rd Battalion breached anti-drone defences and blew up an occupiers’ tank in the Kharkiv region. VIDEO

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Russian Army (12044) elimination (7481) arms (1003) drones (4791) 414 Magyar’s Birds (147)
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