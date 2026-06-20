Operators from 3rd Battalion breached anti-drone defences and blew up invader’s tank in Kharkiv region. VIDEO

Soldiers from the 3rd Motorised Infantry Battalion destroyed a Russian tank that the occupiers had brought almost right up to the front line in the north of the Kharkiv region.

According to Censor.NET, the enemy armoured vehicle fired on Ukrainian positions but failed to achieve any significant results.

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Following this, aerial reconnaissance tracked the tank’s retreat route and pinpointed the location where the occupiers were attempting to hide it.

Radio-controlled drones detected the camouflaged vehicle and overcame the enemy’s anti-drone defences. Following this, fibre-optic FPV drones engaged the target.

As a result of the strikes, the drones hit the tank’s engine compartment.

The enemy tank exploded due to the detonation of its ammunition and the fuel in its tanks catching fire.

The soldiers posted a video of the combat operation on social media.

Read more: Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 1,390,660 people (+1,240 per day), 12,041 tanks, 44,386 artillery systems, 24,787 armored personnel carriers. INFOGRAPHICS