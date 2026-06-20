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News Destruction of Russian equipment Elimination of Russian occupying forces
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Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 1,390,660 people (+1,240 per day), 12,041 tanks, 44,386 artillery systems, 24,787 armored personnel carriers. INFOGRAPHICS

Since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion, the Ukrainian Armed Forces have wounded and killed 1,390,660 Russian occupiers.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.

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Thus, the total combat enemy casualties from February 24, 2022, to June 20, 2026, are estimated to be:

  • personnel—approximately 1,390,660 (+1,240) people (killed and wounded)
  • tanks – 12,041 (+1) units
  • armored combat vehicles – 24,787 (+4) units
  • artillery systems – 44,386 (+88) units
  • MLRS – 1,883 (+2) cases.
  • Air defense systems – 1,433 (+1) units
  • aircraft – 436 (+0) units
  • helicopters – 353 (+0) units
  • ground-based robotic systems – 1,695 (+7) units
  • Operational-tactical-level UAVs – 361,803 (+2,246) units
  • cruise missiles – 4,787 (+0) units
  • ships / boats – 33 (+0) units
  • submarines – 2 (+0) units
  • Automotive equipment and tanker trucks – 109,342 (+476) units
  • special equipment – 4,314 (+5) units

Read more on "Censor.NET": Since the start of the day, there have been 131 combat engagements on the front lines: the heaviest fighting has taken place in the Huliaipole and Pokrovsk sectors, according to the General Staff

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