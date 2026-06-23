Explosions were heard overnight in occupied Crimea: fires have been reported at railway and military facilities. PHOTO

Explosions were heard in occupied Crimea, followed by fires at oil terminals, a power substation and other infrastructure facilities.

According to Censor.NET, this has been reported by OSINT analysts and the ‘Crimean Wind’ monitoring Telegram channel.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

According to observers, a fire broke out at the "Pivdenna" railway station in Kerch. There are also reports of several fires on the Kerch Peninsula and in the area of the port of Kavkaz, as confirmed by satellite imagery.

It is also noted that a fire raged at the oil terminal in Kerch, which had previously been targeted.

Strikes on areas with air defence systems

Monitoring sources report a fire near the entrance to Kerch, where, according to analysts, Russian S-300/S-400 air defence systems may be deployed. Similar fires have also been recorded in the village of Baherove, where such systems are likely to be stationed.

Fire near a substation and energy infrastructure

Later, OSINT analysts reported a fire near the 220/35 kV NS-2 substation north of the village of Mykolaivka in the Radianskyi district. According to their information, this substation powers a pumping station.

No official confirmation or comments from the occupying authorities regarding the causes of the fires have been released as yet.

See more: Oil depot in Kerch, port of "Kavkaz" and four radar stations on Crimean Bridge have been hit, - SSU. PHOTO







