Zelenskyy briefed on destruction of over 60,000 tons of ammunition at Russian Baltic Fleet arsenal

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy heard a report from Oleh Ivashchenko, head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defence.

The head of state announced this on Telegram, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

"First and foremost, we discussed the implementation of our far-reaching sanctions against Russia over this war and the steps needed to bring peace closer. In particular, among the recent successful strikes on the occupier’s territory, it is worth noting the destruction of more than 60,000 tonnes of ammunition at the Baltic Fleet’s arsenal near St Petersburg.

In addition, an analysis carried out by military intelligence confirmed that the necessary targets on the list of Russian military production facilities had been hit. Ukraine’s defence forces accurately struck Russian enterprises producing radio-electronic equipment and other critical components for the Russian army’s needs," the president noted.

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The consequences of the strikes on Russia

Ukrainian intelligence has obtained internal Russian documents containing a realistic assessment of the consequences of the Ukrainian attacks.

"The Russian leadership’s response measures to the current situation have also been documented. One such measure is the redeployment of air defence systems from Russian regions to Moscow and to the Kerch Bridge. In fact, it is precisely these two perimeters that the Russians have been ordered to defend, at the expense of weakening other sectors on their own territory and in the temporarily occupied territory of Ukraine. Let us draw our conclusions," the head of state noted.

Zelenskyy also heard a briefing on the state of Russian missile production and strategic military aviation.

"We are preparing new, entirely justified measures in response to Russia’s dragging of the war and its attacks on Ukrainian territory. It is important that as many Russians as possible come to realise that it is the Russian leadership’s rejection of diplomacy that is dragging the war. Ukraine has put forward substantive diplomatic proposals. Thank you to everyone who is defending our country and our people!" he concluded.

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