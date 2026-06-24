Zelenskyy called for opening negotiation clusters with EU by July 15

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Matthias Korman, Secretary-General of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, who was visiting Ukraine for the fourth time. During the conversation, the head of state emphasized that Ukraine expects the remaining five negotiation clusters with the European Union to be opened in the coming weeks

According to Censor.NET, this is stated in a press release from the president's press office.

A meeting focused on reforms and European integration

According to Zelenskyy, it would be symbolic to adopt the relevant decision by July 15, which marks Ukrainian Statehood Day.

Matías Korman stated that the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development supports Ukraine’s efforts to implement reforms even amid the war. He emphasized that the organization has already presented reviews of infrastructure policy, public administration, and the justice sector, which have demonstrated Ukraine’s progress.

"We are committed to helping Ukraine achieve a just, secure, and lasting peace. That is our top priority. But beyond that, it is a true honor for me to support your government in its efforts toward reform and modernization, as well as your own efforts," said the OECD Secretary-General.

It was previously reported that Hungary had postponed a key procedural step necessary for opening the remaining negotiation chapters for Ukraine and Moldova’s EU accession.

Hungarian Prime Minister Péter Magyar did not oppose opening the first round of negotiations for Ukraine; his government insisted on removing the words "as soon as possible" regarding Kyiv’s EU membership from the written conclusions of last week’s meeting of EU leaders in Brussels.

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