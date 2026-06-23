They ensure the resilience of state: Zelenskyy congratulates civil servants on professional holiday

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy congratulated civil servants on their professional holiday and thanked them for their work amid the full-scale war.

As Censor.NET reports, this was stated in the head of state's evening address.

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Role of the civil service during the war

The President emphasized that one of the foundations of Ukraine's resilience is that state institutions remain functional and continue to perform their tasks.

According to him, the effective work of the state consists of thousands of daily decisions that ensure the country's internal resilience and support for citizens in every city and community.

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Gratitude for daily work and responsibility

Zelenskyy stressed that Ukraine is fulfilling its social obligations, maintaining ties with the world and implementing agreements with international partners.

"One of the foundations of our resilience in Ukraine throughout all these years of full-scale war is that our state institutions have remained functional and continued to perform the tasks necessary to ensure the life of our country and people," the President emphasized.

He noted that this depends on thousands of employees at various levels of public administration.

"I am grateful to everyone who, through their diligence, their competencies, and their devotion to Ukraine, ensures the necessary results and, despite the challenges, works for our country and our people. Glory to Ukraine!" Volodymyr Zelenskyy wrote.

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