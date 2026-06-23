Lavrov called Zelenskyy "Führer" and threatened to defend Belarus "with whole range of measures"

The Russian Federation intends to use all means available under the Union Treaty to maintain the security of Belarus and the Union State.

This was stated by the Russian Foreign Minister, Sergey Lavrov, according to Censor.NET, citing Russian media reports.

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Russia will defend Belarus

Speaking at a round-table discussion on resolving the war in Ukraine, Lavrov responded to comments made by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy regarding Belarus.

According to the head of the Russian Foreign Ministry, these statements are allegedly intended to drag Belarus into the war and expand the theatre of operations.

"This is clearly aimed at dragging Belarus directly into the conflict and expanding the geographical scope of the hostilities, thereby making it more difficult to resolve the conflict through political and diplomatic means," argues Lavrov.

He pointed out that a treaty on security guarantees within the Union State has been in force between Russia and Belarus since March 2025. Should any threats arise, the Russian Federation will act in accordance with this treaty.

"If necessary, we are prepared to take the full range of measures provided for in the treaty to ensure the security of our ally and, of course, the security of the Union State," Lavrov added.

He did not specify exactly what he meant.

Watch more: West wants to secure a ceasefire to halt Russian offensive, - Lavrov. VIDEO

Criticism directed at Zelenskyy

Furthermore, Lavrov referred to Zelensky as a "Führer".

"The Führer – he really is the Führer. He was cast in the role of the Führer after being spotted in an amateur production, but, you see, this character has proved to be infectious," he assured them.

What led up to it?