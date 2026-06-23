Putin on Zelenskyy’s letter: It creates potential for conflict

The Kremlin dictator, Vladimir Putin, has stated that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s letter "creates the potential for conflict".

He is quoted by the Russian media, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Details

"Such appeals do not lay the groundwork; what do they actually amount to? They amount to creating the potential for conflict. They are constantly saying that they want a face-to-face meeting," said the dictator.

Read more: Putin is weakening, so he may intensify strikes on Ukraine - Zelenskyy urged to use cover

Zelenskyy’s letter to Putin