Putin is weakening, so he may intensify strikes on Ukraine - Zelenskyy urged to use cover

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that Russia may intensify its attacks on Ukraine.

He said this in comments to reporters, according to Censor.NET.

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What is known?

"Putin is growing weaker. He is losing strength—politically, on the battlefield, and physically. That is why he may intensify his attacks on us and our people with missiles and drones.

"Please take shelter. I'm begging you," he emphasized.

See more: Russians attacked petrol station in one of Zaporizhzhia’s districts: two people were injured. PHOTOS

According to Zelenskyy, NATO needs Ukraine de jure today, since it is the Ukrainian army that is holding back full-scale Russian aggression.

He emphasized that Putin has one goal—to restore the Soviet Union—and that this is impossible without Ukraine.