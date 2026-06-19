Russians attacked petrol station in one of Zaporizhzhia’s districts: two people were injured. PHOTOS
Overnight, Russian occupation forces launched an attack on one of the districts of Zaporizhzhia.
This was reported by the State Emergency Service’s press office, according to Censor.NET.
Details
"According to preliminary reports, two people were injured. They are receiving the necessary medical care.
The strike caused a fire at a petrol station, with the building and equipment catching fire. Rescue workers quickly extinguished the blaze, which covered an area of 15 square metres," the statement said.
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