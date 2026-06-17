Consequences of Russian strikes on Zaporizhzhia: number of injured has risen to 7, and homes have been damaged. PHOTOS

As a result of overnight enemy shelling of Zaporizhzhia, seven people sought medical assistance.

This was reported on Telegram by Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, according to Censor.NET.

Read more on our Telegram channel

According to him, efforts to deal with the aftermath of the enemy attack continued throughout the night.

Damage

In total, nine residential buildings and non-residential structures in the Oleksandrivskyi and Kosmichnyi districts of Zaporizhzhia were damaged as a result of the overnight enemy attack.



















See more: Ruscists attacked shopping center and logistics operator’s terminal in Zaporizhzhia. PHOTOS

These included five blocks of flats and four private houses. The blast wave shattered windows and damaged roofs.

As of this morning, specialists had boarded up the broken windows with OSB sheets in five blocks of flats, three private homes, and one non-residential building.

Initial clean-up work has already been carried out.

What led up to this?

It was previously reported that Russia had attacked Zaporizhzhia: one person was killed, and at least four were injured.

See also: Russian forces strike Zaporizhzhia: two people injured. PHOTOS